'Single' Bethenny Frankel reveals why she is 'afraid' of dating

Bethenny Frankel shares 'vulnerable' update about her dating life

Bethenny Frankel has shared a “vulnerable” update about her dating life.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old TV personality went on TikTok to share with her followers that she feels hesitant to start a new relationship.

"I'm afraid to date," the Real Housewives of New York City alum said in the selfie-style video. "It's not like I'm actually actively afraid. It's like, I am so hesitant.”

“when you get food poisoning, you're just scared to eat that food again, even though rationally you know that, like, you're likely not gonna get food poisoning again from that same food, but you just can't bring yourself to do it?" explained Bethenny.

She added, “That’s how I am after all of these months of not dating at all.”

Instead, the former Bravolebrity told her followers that "I dip my foot in and think I'm gonna do it, and then start talking to someone, and then I run away," said the TV star, relating her dating situation to stepping into a cold pool.

"So maybe one day that pool will be warm enough and it'll be a beautiful enough day to like get in, but until that day, I'm not even dipping my toe in anymore," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Bethenny’s last public relationship was with businessman Tom Villante.