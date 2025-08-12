 
Geo News

Prince Harry can't afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble

"It’s likely he [Prince Harry] is hoping the threat of a lawsuit will stop the gossip"

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 12, 2025

Prince Harry cant afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble
Prince Harry can't afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble

Prince Harry is reportedly facing financial issues despite new deal with Netflix and the duke is said to be unable to afford any more legal fees.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Woman’s Day.

The claims have been made after Prince Harry issued a legal notice to a publication over derogatory comments about his wife Meghan Markle and alleged fight with uncle Prince Andrew report.

The duke’s team recently told Newsweek, they have called in lawyers and that ‘such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks’ made in the outlet story, adding “I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry's counsel has been sent."

Earlier, the claims were also denied by Harry’s team.

Prince Harry’s representative told the New York Post, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

Prince Harry cant afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble

Amid these reports, an insider tells the Woman’s Day, “Harry’s stressed out right now trying to get back in with the royals.”

“The last thing he wants is to be bundled up with Andrew – who he can’t stand – so he’s desperate to defend himself over this.”

The source continued, “It’s likely he’s hoping the threat of a lawsuit will stop the gossip – he’s got fiscal problems of his own and can’t afford any more legal fees.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plan for new tell-all doc revealed video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plan for new tell-all doc revealed
Sarah Ferguson 'celebrates' after Meghan Markle, Harry's major announcement
Sarah Ferguson 'celebrates' after Meghan Markle, Harry's major announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are turning into King Charles' biggest concern yet again
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are turning into King Charles' biggest concern yet again
Prince Andrew's claims about Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage backfire
Prince Andrew's claims about Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage backfire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not in bargaining position with Netflix video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not in bargaining position with Netflix
Kate Middleton 'not ready' for public reconciliation with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
Kate Middleton 'not ready' for public reconciliation with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice stand by Prince Andrew amid new claims
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice stand by Prince Andrew amid new claims
Prince Harry, Markle Markle called out: ‘This isn't a strong deal'
Prince Harry, Markle Markle called out: ‘This isn't a strong deal'