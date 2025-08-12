Prince Harry can't afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble

Prince Harry is reportedly facing financial issues despite new deal with Netflix and the duke is said to be unable to afford any more legal fees.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Woman’s Day.

The claims have been made after Prince Harry issued a legal notice to a publication over derogatory comments about his wife Meghan Markle and alleged fight with uncle Prince Andrew report.

The duke’s team recently told Newsweek, they have called in lawyers and that ‘such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks’ made in the outlet story, adding “I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry's counsel has been sent."

Earlier, the claims were also denied by Harry’s team.

Prince Harry’s representative told the New York Post, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

Amid these reports, an insider tells the Woman’s Day, “Harry’s stressed out right now trying to get back in with the royals.”

“The last thing he wants is to be bundled up with Andrew – who he can’t stand – so he’s desperate to defend himself over this.”

The source continued, “It’s likely he’s hoping the threat of a lawsuit will stop the gossip – he’s got fiscal problems of his own and can’t afford any more legal fees.”