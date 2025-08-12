Justin Timberlake vows change after health scare: ‘Big wake-up call'

Justin Timberlake humbled by lyme disease, plans to prioritise family

Justin Timberlake has vowed to focus on things that matter following Lyme disease diagnosis which, insiders claim, has been a major wake-up call for the star.

An insider shared with Heat Magazine that the illness has “really humbled” the actor-singer and made him realise serious lifestyle changes are needed.

The insider added that Timberlake is now planning to slow down, cut back on work and partying, and focus his energy on his wife, Jessica Biel, and their children.

The couple have faced challenges in their marriage recently, but Justin is reportedly determined to do whatever it takes to keep their relationship strong.

“This illness has really humbled Justin. It’s been a big wake-up call for him and has made him realise that some serious changes need to be made to his lifestyle and his priorities,” the source revealed.

“He’s telling people he’s going to be slowing down because he has to take his stress levels way down if he wants to get better.

They continued, “If he has to cut back, it’s his wife and kids that he wants to give his energy to, not work and partying.

“It’s no secret their marriage has taken some hits lately, but Justin is adamant that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to hang on to Jessica.”

In an Instagram post, the artist shared, “I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don’t say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against…”

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you’re aware living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”