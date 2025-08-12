Sandra Bullock opens up about Jennifer Aniston's supportive gesture

Sandra Bullock shares rare detail about her friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Sandra Bullock has recently heaped praise over Jennifer Aniston's supportive nature.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, The Proposal actress opened up about how she built a friendship with Aniston.

Referring to her first encounter with the Murder Mystery actress at their mutual friend’s wedding in 2010, Bullock began, “We were just like, ‘Oh my God, we need to meet and cut loose.’ And we did.”

Recalling when the duo had an issue with the stalker, she told the outlet, “It makes me think, ‘Do I really have to go outside and navigate the world?”

Admitting that she only felt safe at her home and continued, “There’s the cases where they got into the house, the cases where they’re outside the house, the cases where you’re on a film set and they figured out where you are, and the cases that no one hears about.”

Sharing connecting with the Friends’ actress over the same experience, she said, “There’s a motivation of going, ‘OK, we need to go somewhere. Where are we going?’”

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old actress revealed that the duo also has the same fear which is aerophobia, a fear of flying, and they also comforted each other while flying.

Before concluding, she shared, “The two of us on a plane—it’s the most pathetic thing to look at. Usually it’s us grabbing each other’s arms from across the table with our heads down.”

For those unversed, in 2024, a stalker, Joshua James, broke into Bullock’s Los Angeles home. At that time, she locked herself in the room and dialed 911 for help.