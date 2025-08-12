 
Geo News

Simone Ashley ignites romance rumors with 'Dawson's Creek' hunk: See pics

Simone Ashley stepped out with the 'Dawson's Creek' hunk for a happy stroll

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 12, 2025

Simone Ashley, Joshua Jackson spark romance rumors
Simone Ashley, Joshua Jackson spark romance rumors

Joshua Jackson and Simone Ashley have ignited romance rumors with a cozy outing.

Over the weekend, Simone and Joshua were photographed walking together while chatting and laughing.

The 47-year-old Dawson's Creek star and the 30-year-old Bridgerton actress strolled in New York City.

Simone Ashley ignites romance rumors with Dawsons Creek hunk: See pics

The duo seemed relaxed in laid-back outfits. Joshua opted for a T-shirt and gray pants, along with dark green Nike trainers, while the Picture This star sported a gray satin crop top with a white lace border and a gray midi skirt featuring a scale-like pattern.

She kept her hair out of her face in a clean bun and sported black sunglasses.

The duo’s pairing is a surprising one for fans, as there aren’t any reports about them working together on any project.

Their outing comes two years after Joshua’s divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith, with whom he shares a five-year-old daughter, Juno.

Simone, on the other hand, got out of a relationship earlier this year. The actress had been dating Constantin Klein for nearly three years.

Joshua and the Harry Potter actress reportedly spent time together as he reunites with his Dawson's Creek costar Katie Holmes for their upcoming film trilogy Happy Hours. 

Jennifer Aniston reveals why Matthew Perry's death was 'better' for him
Jennifer Aniston reveals why Matthew Perry's death was 'better' for him
Ryan Reynolds sparks frenzy hinting at Deadpool joining 'Avengers'
Ryan Reynolds sparks frenzy hinting at Deadpool joining 'Avengers'
Justin Timberlake vows change after health scare: ‘Big wake-up call'
Justin Timberlake vows change after health scare: ‘Big wake-up call'
Lauren Sanchez shares 'heartbroken' update after Jeff Bezos wedding
Lauren Sanchez shares 'heartbroken' update after Jeff Bezos wedding
Emma Stone reveals how motherhood surprisingly changed her career
Emma Stone reveals how motherhood surprisingly changed her career
Jennifer Lawrence makes shocking remark about BFF Emma Stone's hair cut
Jennifer Lawrence makes shocking remark about BFF Emma Stone's hair cut
Sheryl Crow says her music connects generations
Sheryl Crow says her music connects generations
'Shrek 5' leaves fans disheartened after surprise announcement
'Shrek 5' leaves fans disheartened after surprise announcement