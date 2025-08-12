Simone Ashley ignites romance rumors with 'Dawson's Creek' hunk: See pics

Simone Ashley, Joshua Jackson spark romance rumors

Joshua Jackson and Simone Ashley have ignited romance rumors with a cozy outing.

Over the weekend, Simone and Joshua were photographed walking together while chatting and laughing.

The 47-year-old Dawson's Creek star and the 30-year-old Bridgerton actress strolled in New York City.

The duo seemed relaxed in laid-back outfits. Joshua opted for a T-shirt and gray pants, along with dark green Nike trainers, while the Picture This star sported a gray satin crop top with a white lace border and a gray midi skirt featuring a scale-like pattern.

She kept her hair out of her face in a clean bun and sported black sunglasses.

The duo’s pairing is a surprising one for fans, as there aren’t any reports about them working together on any project.

Their outing comes two years after Joshua’s divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith, with whom he shares a five-year-old daughter, Juno.

Simone, on the other hand, got out of a relationship earlier this year. The actress had been dating Constantin Klein for nearly three years.

Joshua and the Harry Potter actress reportedly spent time together as he reunites with his Dawson's Creek costar Katie Holmes for their upcoming film trilogy Happy Hours.