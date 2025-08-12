Dave Franco responds to 'Together' lawsuit

Dave Franco slams lawsuit on his film 'Together'

Together is the latest film of Dave Franco, which is facing a lawsuit for copying the concept from a movie that the star had previously pitched.



He, along with his co-star Alison Brie, are co-defendants in the case of copyright infringement, which the Better Half creator filed in May. In his plot, the couple, after a one-night stand, started to fuse physically.

Now, the Now You See Me star in an interview with LaDbible, opened up about the lawsuit, "You know, Michael Shanks, our writer-director, has already put out a statement that we fully stand behind."

Doubling down on his strong case, the star said, “We have an extensive paper trail that proves how ridiculous these claims are"

“We have the receipts, and I hope you can understand that we are moving forward and we are going to celebrate this film that we put our literal blood, sweat and tears into," he continued.

Alison also weighed in on that they want to "celebrate his work and this beautiful thing that we made that we have made with a lot of passion and love."

Earlier, Michael Shanks, who wrote and directed the movie, dismissed the lawsuit, calling the allegations "devastating."

"I lost my father at a young age in the same way our main character does, his trauma is rooted in my own," the statement read. "To have this called into question is not only deeply upsetting but entirely untrue.

“The suggestion not only undermines the work but also attempts to erase the emotional and professional journey I’ve taken to bring it to life," the director said.

“More importantly: the facts matter. The timeline is documented. The drafts, submissions, and correspondence are all there," it concluded.

Together is playing in theatres now.