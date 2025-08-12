Denzel Washington refuses to address casting rumours

Denzel Washington reacts to 'Black Panther 3' casting rumours

Denzel Washington has recently become the face of rumours that he will appear in the forthcoming Black Panther 3.



Though the film's director and writer Ryan Coogler previously shared he had written a role for the Academy-winning star in the movie.

But it seems the Training Day star is not open to sharing anything on the project. "That’s between me and Ryan," he told ScreenRant.

His refusal to entertain rumours came after he previously indicated that Ryan had written a part for him in the upcoming movie.

"I don't know how many more films I'm gonna make, probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done. I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70,” he told Australia's Today Show last year.

He noted, “After that, I am playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther."

"After that, I’m gonna do the film Othello. After that, I’m gonna do King Lear. After that, I’m gonna retire," the star shared.

In the follow-up, Ryan confirmed this while appearing on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.

"There's no fiction out there about that..." he said about the casting rumours. "...Denzel is family at this point...I think he's the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture? Forget about it, man."

Ryan, though, admitted being surprised after Denzel revealed the role, "I've been talking to him about this for a long time. I was surprised when he mentioned it, but it's not like it's not true."

It's unclear when the shooting on Black Panther 3 will begin, but it's expected to start in 2027.