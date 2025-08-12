Alyson Stoner recalls Demi Lovato's 'tornado of substance abuse and self harm'

Alyson Stoner recalls Demi Lovato punching backup dancer

Alyson Stoner is detailing the time her pal Demi Lovato struggled with various mental health issues and how it impacted their friendship.

Alyson and Demi costarred in the Camp Rock films and were instant best friends.

The actor recalled those days in their memoir Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything. They remembered noticing Demi’s habit of going to the bathroom after every meal. Later, the singer told Alyson that she sometimes made herself vomit out the food she had eaten.

"Having never dealt with that, it was scary to hear. From my health research, I knew the damage that bulimia could cause to the body, and my heart ached with care," they wrote of the Solo hitmaker’s struggle.

Alyson also obsessed about body image and revealed their own struggle, writing, "If I didn’t follow the ideal meal plan, guilt and shame sent me straight to the gym until I reached a calorie deficit."

After Camp Rock 2, Demi’s struggles began compounding and she was "spinning in a tornado of substances and self-harm." Her bipolar disorder caused her to lash out at the backup dancer who had snitched about her illegal substance abuse.

"Her moods swung unpredictably from euphoric to furious to dejected," Stoner wrote, while noting that their friend had stopped confiding in them about her struggles. Demi was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, cross-addiction, depression, bulimia, and complex PTSD.

Recalling how Demi punched the backup dancer on a plane, they wrote, "I was standing in the aisle of the plane that would fly us to our next tour stop when Demi charged in, irate. There was a bloodthirsty look in her eyes. She stormed in my direction. My muscles tensed in fear, preparing to be berated."

Alyson Stoner and Demi Lovato reconnected when the former reached out to the latter ahead of her 2024 Child Star documentary and apologized.