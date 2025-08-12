Travis Kelce reveals where Taylor Swift stands on football after 2 years of dating him

Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift's football fandom

Travis Kelce has turned Taylor Swift into a big football fan.

In a new interview, Kelce gushed over being Taylor’s plus one and supporting her music and shows, and having her support at his games. He also noted that she naturally take interest in football and has become a fan.

"I sort of made her a football fan," the Kansas City Chiefs star told GQ. "She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short—all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job."

While the Me hitmaker supports Kelce’s football career, he takes an equal interest in her music and is a top fan.

"I get to be the plus one," he gushed. "I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan."

The Super Bowl winner continued, "I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been linked since September 2023.