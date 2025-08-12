When is Taylor Swift releasing her new album?

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a surprise reveal during a preview of her appearance on the New Heights podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The announcement dropped at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, immediately after a countdown expired on her website.

Fans who pre-ordered received messages stating the album will ship “before 13 October,” though the message clearly notes that this is not the official release date.

Social media has been ablaze with theories over the anticipated release date.

Meanwhile, on platforms like X, Facebook, and TikTok, the most discussed date remains October 13, with fans parsing clues like countdown symbols, seasonal timing, and implied shipping timelines, even though the site insists the true launch date is yet to be confirmed.

On Monday, Taylor Nation, an official branch of the pop superstar’s marketing team, posted a TikTok slideshow of 12 images with the caption “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…'” Swift is seen wearing orange in every image.

A special limited vinyl edition of the album will be released in “Portofino orange glitter,” according to a preorder page on her site. A special cassette edition is also available for preorder.

Swift’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast will premiere at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. It will be available to stream in full on YouTube.



