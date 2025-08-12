Travis Kelce reveals how he fell in love with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shares insight on falling in love with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is opening up about falling in love with pop icon Taylor Swift.

In a new interview, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recalled how he fell in love with Taylor after connecting with her in summer 2023.

Fans of the couple will Kelce’s adorable trick of sharing his number with the singer through a friendship bracelet. While he failed to actually get the bracelet to her, the couple connected after that and made their relationship public in September of the same year.

"Whenever I'm with her, it feels like we're just regular people," Kelce told GQ. "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."

He continued, "It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of.... It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."

Elsewhere, he highlighted that having experienced media scrutiny, the duo have a good understanding of each other’s lives.

"I hadn't experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," he explained.

"That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing," he added.

The couple’s relationship became public when Taylor Swift attended one of Travis Kelce’s NFL games at Arrowhead Stadium in September and was seen chatting with his mother, Donna Kelce.