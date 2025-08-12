Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl 'leak' sparks frenzy

Taylor Swift is making headlines after announcing her new album The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” in a teaser clip on the “New Heights” podcast, co-hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason.

The reveal, posted at 12:12 a.m. ET on Aug. 12, sent Swifties into a frenzy, with the album available for pre-order on Swift’s website in vinyl, cassette, and CD formats.

No official release date has been confirmed, but pre-order confirmations indicate shipments will arrive before Oct. 13, 2025, fueling speculation on social media about a potential earlier release.

Fans have noted Swift’s orange-themed aesthetic, tying it to her recent Eras Tour outfits.

Hours after the announcement, social media posts claiming alleged leaks of the album’s tracklist and cover art surfaced online, though unverified.

Swifties jokingly amplified the “Life of a Showgirl” leak buzz on X, sharing unrelated singles from artists like Sabrina Carpenter and humorous clips, including memes and funny images, to poke fun at the frenzy.

Neither Swift nor her team has addressed the alleged leaks.

The album marks Swift’s first release since regaining ownership of her catalog, promising a bold new era.