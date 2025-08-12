Carrie Underwood's bold Hollywood push could spell trouble for Taylor Swift: Source

Carrie Underwood's ruthless plan to topple Taylor Swift exposed

Carrie Underwood is reportedly gearing up for a major Hollywood comeback while her long-running feud with Taylor Swift shows no sign of cooling down.

An insider told Radar Online the 42-year-old American singer-songwriter is looking forward to restarting her acting career and also beating her rival, Swift, the pop icon.

For the unversed, there is a history of tension and slight conflicts between both stars but they are not involved in a full-blown rivalry.

The dispute started when Swift moved to pop music, which Underwood felt disrespected country music.

Also, Swift’s first movie, Cats, in 2019 performed badly at the box office and her next movie, Amsterdam, in 2022 could also not bring success to her acting career.

However, Underwood’s cameo in Cobra Kai in 2021 was called a success by both viewers and showbiz executives.

"Carrie thoroughly enjoyed [playing the part], and it would give her a lot of satisfaction to tackle a real role this time,” the insider shared.

"It would also be sweet to do what Taylor hasn't been able to do and make inroads in that sphere,” the source claimed.

"They've always been rivals, as everyone knows – there's no love lost there,” they noted.

Notably, The Champion crooner is tight-lipped about her return to American Idol as a judge next year, along with plans to work on her acting career.

"She's spent time in L.A. doing Idol and feels she's got a better grip on the acting scene now. It would be a great springboard, whether she chooses to do another season of Idol or not," the source stated.