Inside Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift's decades long feud

Carrie Underwood's history of thinly veiled swipes at Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift have reportedly had some beef over the years, with older singer taking thinly veiled swipes at Taylor over the years.

The singers’ rivalry reportedly began when Taylor switched to pop from country music, which Carrie thought dishonored the genre.

From then on, Carrie has poked fun at Taylor’s dating history and taken a thinly veiled swipe even during her American Idol judging gig last year.

At the CMAs in 2012, Carrie and Brad Paisley poked fun at Taylor's relationship and breakup with Connor Kennedy and her penchant of writing songs about her exes. The Me hitmaker was in the audience and deadpanned in response to the joke.

"People used to make comparisons between Carrie and Taylor, which annoyed Carrie. Carrie likes to think of herself as No. 1. Now she seems to take pleasure out of stomping on Taylor's toes," a mole recently told Radar Online.

In 2015, Underwood took a swipe at the Karma hitmaker’s girl “squad,” and described her own friends as “normal people.”

After the 2024 presidential elections, Carrie performed “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s presidential elections. Insiders claimed this was done to spite Taylor, who supported Kamala Harris.

"Some people in the industry do think this is Carrie’s way of marking her territory as ‘Miss Americana’ as her side of the political aisle won the election," a mole told Daily Mail.

In 2011, she refused to be compared to Taylor, saying, "I’m a little bit older than she is and I feel like our music is completely different and if anyone tries to make any comparisons they really haven’t listened to either one of us."

Most recently, Carrie Underwood appeared to take a swipe at Taylor when she told an American Idol contestant that their voice had a "Taylor Swift-esque quality."