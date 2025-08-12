Seth Rogen wanted to 'scream at someone' during THIS 'The Studio' scene

Seth Rogen gets candid about 'The Studio' scene which left him spiraling

Seth Rogen wanted to lose his mind and shout at someone during a particularly taxing scene in The Studio.

Rogen revealed that an episode in the show had a long continuous shot which ended in him getting coffee splashed on his face. However, the scene kept getting messed up in after he got splashed and had to be re-filmed many times, leading him to spiral.

"And, for some reason, every time we got to that exact moment, the camera fritzed out and stopped filming properly," he explained.

"I would change my clothes and I would have this coffee explode in my face and I’d be running [and] in the car and I would hear, ‘Cut!’ And we’d have to do it again," he recalled.

"And then we start running out of dry clothes because we’re like, ‘It can’t happen that many times!’ And then I’m like, ‘It just keeps happening!'"

"There’s a moment where, as a person who’s not particularly in tune with how to deal with his emotions, I wanted to lose my mind and scream at someone," Rogen said.

"And that’s when you’re hit with the unfortunate revelation that you’re in charge of everything, and you can’t yell at anyone but yourself because you’ve decided to do all this. So you just have to suck it up and keep going," he continued.

Seth Rogen's The Studio centers around a legacy Hollywood studio trying to keep up with todays climate where artful movie making hardly ever aligns with business decisions.