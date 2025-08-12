Hulk Hogan served final duty for son Nick before death

Hulk Hogan's son Nick shares father's rare advice before death

Nick Hogan shared a deeply personal memory with Us Weekly just months before the iconic pro wrestler’s death.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, when Nick married his wife, Tana Lea, in January, his late father Hulk Hogan played a pivotal role in the ceremony.

“My dad was actually my best man at my wedding,” Nick revealed to the outlet at SLAM Sports Bar in New York City on Monday, August 11, what would have been the fighter’s 72nd birthday.

He expressed, “We’re so lucky that the timing of that worked out, and I was able to have my father there for me on that special day.”

Nick also praised his wife as his “absolute rock” since Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24.

“She’s really helped me remember all those times where my dad and I would talk,” Nick explained. “Reminds me of the reasons why we had such a close bond and helped to keep me focused in these moments where I’ll possibly fall apart."

"When I’m sad or devastated even, she’s really been there for me to lean on, and helped keep me focused on honoring him and moving forward the way that he would have wanted me to,” he continued.

Beyond sharing life’s happiest moments, Nick also recalled celebrating his late father’s wisdom during hard times.

“The one thing my dad always told me was that no matter how hard things get, you have to keep moving forward,” he noted.

In conclusion, the mourning son said, “You can’t stop, you can’t slow down and you can’t lose momentum.”