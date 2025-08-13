Bob Odenkirk recalls intruder breaking into his home

Bob Odenkirk promotes 'Nobody 2' as he recalls home incident

Bob Odenkirk, best known for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, once faced an intruder who broke into his home.



Appearing on the premiere of Nobody 2, which follows Hutch Mansell — whom the actor portrayed — had a similar incident in the original film, the Emmy-nominated actor developed the character with screenwriter Derek Kolstad, partially based on his experience.

“What matters to me is that you see the family and you relate to them; that you go, ‘That’s what I know, that experience, I know that feeling,'” he remembered the incident in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 62-year-old continued, “So whether it’s taking the garbage out and missing the garbage truck or showing up at the hotel and realizing you booked the wrong size room for your kids, those are the things that matter to me, is that we connect with the audience and they go, ‘Yeah, I know what that feels like.’”

For the role, Bob said he trained so hard that in return it helped him survive a 2021 heart attack. “So look, I never stopped training. In fact, I trained yesterday. Yeah, because it’s fun,” he said.

“Look, we have to work out at our age. You really should and this is a fun workout. It’s more fun than just running on a treadmill and doing some pushups. I actually like it, so I keep it up.”

The logline of the movie follows "Hutch and his family as they travel to a small-town Midwest water park for a relaxing family vacation and stumble upon a massive criminal conspiracy that Hutch is drawn into, despite promising his wife (Nielsen) that he wouldn’t get involved."

Nobody 2 will be out on Friday.