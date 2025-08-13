 
Geo News

Bob Odenkirk recalls intruder breaking into his home

Bob Odenkirk, in the promotions of 'Nobody 2', looks back at an incident at home

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 13, 2025

Bob Odenkirk promotes Nobody 2 as he recalls home incident
Bob Odenkirk promotes 'Nobody 2' as he recalls home incident

Bob Odenkirk, best known for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, once faced an intruder who broke into his home.

Appearing on the premiere of Nobody 2, which follows Hutch Mansell — whom the actor portrayed — had a similar incident in the original film, the Emmy-nominated actor developed the character with screenwriter Derek Kolstad, partially based on his experience.

“What matters to me is that you see the family and you relate to them; that you go, ‘That’s what I know, that experience, I know that feeling,'” he remembered the incident in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 62-year-old continued, “So whether it’s taking the garbage out and missing the garbage truck or showing up at the hotel and realizing you booked the wrong size room for your kids, those are the things that matter to me, is that we connect with the audience and they go, ‘Yeah, I know what that feels like.’”

For the role, Bob said he trained so hard that in return it helped him survive a 2021 heart attack. “So look, I never stopped training. In fact, I trained yesterday. Yeah, because it’s fun,” he said.

“Look, we have to work out at our age. You really should and this is a fun workout. It’s more fun than just running on a treadmill and doing some pushups. I actually like it, so I keep it up.”

The logline of the movie follows "Hutch and his family as they travel to a small-town Midwest water park for a relaxing family vacation and stumble upon a massive criminal conspiracy that Hutch is drawn into, despite promising his wife (Nielsen) that he wouldn’t get involved."

Nobody 2 will be out on Friday.

Travis Kelce blames showbiz career for NFL loss?
Travis Kelce blames showbiz career for NFL loss?
Inside Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift's decades long feud
Inside Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift's decades long feud
Emma Stone calls THIS 'the greatest gift' of her life video
Emma Stone calls THIS 'the greatest gift' of her life
Seth Rogen wanted to 'scream at someone' during THIS 'The Studio' scene
Seth Rogen wanted to 'scream at someone' during THIS 'The Studio' scene
Carrie Underwood's bold Hollywood push could spell trouble for Taylor Swift: Source
Carrie Underwood's bold Hollywood push could spell trouble for Taylor Swift: Source
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl 'leak' sparks frenzy
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl 'leak' sparks frenzy
Travis Kelce reveals how he fell in love with Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce reveals how he fell in love with Taylor Swift
Danielle Spencer, 'What's Happening!!' star, dies at 60
Danielle Spencer, 'What's Happening!!' star, dies at 60