Meghan Markle shows ‘I'm dancing' to win approval on Netflix

By
Eleen Bukhari
August 13, 2025

Meghan Markle has unimpressed a Royal expert with her new Netflix trailer.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is dropping the second season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ this month, is called out for repeating the same type of content.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The Sun: "Meghan has a reputation for being ugly and a bully to some of her staff.

"I think she's doing this 'pursuit of joy, happiness, look at me dancing, having fun' as a way to change public perception about her."

Kinsey said: "If you weren't impressed with the first season, don't expect a sudden evolution.

You're getting more of the same recipe here, and you really see that in the trailer.

"It doesn't look like there's any real shift here - even the music is very much the same."

She added: "The first season was a critical flop but the Sussexes still have a certain morbid curiosity factor around them.

"People can't help but peek, even if they roll their eyes while watching,” she said.

