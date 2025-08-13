Demi Lovato gets emotional over surprise Jonas Brothers performance

Demi Lovato shares ‘healing’ moment reuniting with Jonas Brothers on stage

Demi Lovato opened up about the emotional impact of reuniting with the Jonas Brothers on stage.

On Sunday, August 10, the 32-year-old singer made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, performing Camp Rock hits This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing.

In a recent chat on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Lovato called the moment "incredible" and "healing".

“I wish I could have soaked it in a little bit more, but I was so focused on, like, ‘What am I singing, the chorus or the verse right now?’ I was so nervous that I was focused on just hitting my marks and doing the thing that I didn't really soak up the love,” told the podcast co hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano.

Lovato recalled that giving crowd a sweet surprise and seeing their reactions “filled my soul with warmth and love.”

She also noted that Joe Jonas gave her invitation to join them onstage just a week earlier.

“It was so healing for me, too. You know, we've been through so much together, all of us, the Jonas Brothers and I,” she gushed.

Moreover, newly wed Lovato added that the brothers even met her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, before the show.

“They came to my room, all three of them, and spent time getting to know my husband … And they just, you know, thanked me profusely for flying across the country to perform with them. And it was just so thoughtful. I felt so appreciated. And I loved it.”