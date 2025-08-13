'Wednesday' season 2 big viewership figures revealed

'Wednesday' season two bags huge viewership

Wednesday is one of the hit shows of Netflix, and its second season follows the same trend as the previous season by raking in a massive number of eyeballs.



Arriving at No.1 on the top 10 global charts, the Addams family, despite the gap of three years, bagged 50 million views in five days.

But it’s worth noting that season two is split into two parts, so another rise in viewership is expected when Part 2 is released on September 3.

In other news, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who portrayed Morticia Addams, said she sang rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival's track Bad Moon Rising in season two.

“I didn't suggest a dance. I didn't just have to suggest a song or, from my Zorro days, a sword fence," she earlier told People. "It was all kind of organically put in. In that it doesn't go, ‘Oh, she did Chicago. Let's give her a song and a dance.’”

“Me singing as Morticia Adams was wonderful, how to pronounce the words, the emotion that comes up from the song that we sing. Also, I got to sing with Billie Piper, who is wonderful," the actress concluded.

Wednesday is streaming on Netflix.