Reba McEntire breaks silence days after ex stepson Brandon Blackstock's death

The country star paid an honor to his former stepson, Brandon Blackstock

By
Maliha Javed
|

August 13, 2025

Reba McEntire pays tribute to former stepson Brandon Blackstock
Reba McEntire pays tribute to former stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire has finally broken her silence days after former stepson Brandon Blackstock's death.

The country star took to her Instagaram account on August 11 to pen down a touching tribute under a carousel shared by her son, Shelby Blackstock, in memory of his stepbrother.

The poignant comment reads, "Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much."

Reba also shared several heartbroken emojis along with her comment, indicating the pain she is suffering from the loss of her ex stepson.

For the unversed, the superstar was married to previously married to Brandon's father Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015.

She is also mentioned as Brandon's stepmother in his obituary released on August 12.

Shelby, who is Brandon's brother (Reba's son with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock), posted the heartfelt note for the talent manager one day after his death.

"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," Shelby wrote in his caption. "Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed."

For the unversed, Brandon passed away on August 7, after three-year private battle with cancer. He was 48.

