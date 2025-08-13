Joe Jonas accidentally reveals major update about 'Camp Rock 3'

Joe Jonas confirms 'Camp Rock 3' is in the works

Joe Jonas left his brothers Nick and Kevin in shock after revealing a closely guarded Disney secret.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus, the singer accidentally confirmed that season three of the musical film Camp Rock is in the works.

When Joe was asked to read his last Notes app entry out loud, the DNCE frontman cleared his throat before saying, "Read Camp Rock 3."

Nick seemed unfazed by the potential revelation as he looked at the camera with a surprised expression on his face.

Kevin then said, "Ok, that's a pretty good one."

"It's the truth, It's literally right here," Joe insisted, pointing at his phone as the crew continued to laugh.

"Sorry, Disney," he added, making a silly face.

For those unversed, Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato starrer, Camp Rock, was released on the Disney Channel in 2008.

The movie returned with its second sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, in 2010.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jonas Brothers had a surprise reunion with Demi at their show in New Jersey on August 10, seemingly confirming a third movie in the franchise is in development.