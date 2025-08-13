 
Justin Baldoni's PR team makes shocking demand fearing Taylor Swift

Justin Baldoni’s PR team seems to be doubling down on their fear regarding Taylor Swift’s fan base activating

August 13, 2025

Justin Baldoni’s PR team has reportedly started making some monumental demands, now that fears are mouting that the Taylor Swift fanbase might activate, should Blake Lively’s trigger it.

In light of that the team is said to have sent an email requesting a revised monthly fee of $30,000 per month.

According to TMZ an excerpt from the email reads, The social team are now worried about Blake activating the Taylor Swift fan base, which is a major concern. With this in mind and to ensure Justin and the studio are 100% protected moving forward, they have now changed the fee to $30,000 per month due to the uptick in social chatter.”

For those unversed with the legal drama plaguing both Baldoni and Lively, they are currently engaged in a defamation battle worth $400 million.

While a federal judge dismissed the suit, a trila wouldn’t be happening until March fo 2026 either way.

According to E News! the dismissal has also been dubbed a “total victor and a complete vindication” by Lively’s lawyers.

