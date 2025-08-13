Antony Starr makes 'difficult' post about 'The Boys' ending

Antony Starr bids farewell to 'The Boys' in emotional post

The Boys is set to end with the upcoming season five, and Antony Starr, who is the centre face of the Amazon Prime Video show, has bid his farewell in a heartfelt manner.



Taking to Instagram, the actor, who portrayed Homelander, penned a lengthy caption in the post, writing, “Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred."

He also credited the team behind the hit series, which created some of the most controversial scenes on television.

"How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career,” the star continued. “When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped."

Though the 49-year-old acknowledged the bumps the production faced during the series making. "Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too."

"But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane," he said.

As the shooting of season five has been wrapped, Antony wrote, "With production on the final season having wrapped, Starr then handed out thank yous to the incredible Canadian crew. The amazing production team. The insanely talented cast."

He noted, "The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing(and made the great choice in casting me)and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show.”

On playing Homeland, Antony said, “This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience.”

Not to mention, the G20 star remembered the showrunner Eric Kripke and the fans in his emotional post.

“We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you,” he continued. “Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed , and I’ll miss it, brother," he added.

"You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste.”

“Okidoke, people. We cooked for the last time. Can’t wait to show you what we made. TIL that day, Homelander, signing off," Antony concluded.

First debuted in 2019, The Boys has become one of the hit series of Prime Video, receiving eight Emmy nominations, and season five is expected to be out in 2026.