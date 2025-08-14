Cher's son receives new order from court amid Marieangela King split

Photo: Cher's son ordered to pay Marieangela King spousal support amid split

Cher's troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, was ordered to pay his estranged wife, Marieangela King, temporary spousal support.

Reportedly, a judge made this decision after he missed a court hearing following an alleged drug overdose.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a hearing was held as part of King’s divorce petition filed against Allman, 49, on April 8.

The court order noted that Allman failed to respond to the petition, which demanded monthly support. The judge said the hearing could proceed without Allman present.

The 38-year-old was in court with her lawyer for the hearing. The judge heard testimony from King’s side before issuing his ruling.

Per the order, Elijah Allman was ordered to pay his estranged wife $6,500 per month in temporary spousal support starting on Friday. He also has to pay retroactively for July.

As the outlet first reported, King filed documents in June that revealed she desperately needed support from Allman. She claimed she was unemployed and had not worked since 2009.

In court documents, King said she was unsure of Allman’s income or assets. She said she needed to hire a forensic accountant to determine his sources of income and net worth.

Marieangela King filed an income and expense declaration, which detailed her monthly bills.

She said she spent $5,000 on rent, $1,500 on groceries, $3,000 on entertainment, $500 on eating out and various other bills for a total of $12,000 in expenses.

In her filing, King told the court she enjoyed a “high standard of living” while married to Allman.

She said they took fancy trips, lived in nice homes in Beverly Hills and Malibu, had chefs and therapists.

Marieangela King said she had not been able to focus on her career as an entertainer because she has been supporting Allman’s “priorities.”

“I need support to pay rent and cover my basic needs and money to seek further education and employment in order to become self-supporting,” King claimed.

Marieangela King said her ex had the money to pay her monthly support. She pointed to the regular payments he receives from his late father Gregg Allman‘s estate, royalties from music he has released, and from his mom.