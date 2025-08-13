Derek Hough gets boost in his hosting career

Derek Hough to host upcoming Extra's season 32

Derek Hough, who is known for Dancing With the Stars, has also performed several hosting gigs, including his latest role helming Extra's season 32.



The 40-year-old will replace Billy Bush, as in a statement he shared, “The ballroom has been my stage, my home and my launchpad. Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of Extra.“

He continued, "I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way.”

“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to front this show. … It’s now time to build something of my own,” the ballroom dancer added.

“I’m forever grateful to the amazing staff at Extra and the executives at Warner Bros. for this awesome chapter of my life," he concluded.

Jeremy Spiegel, a longtime EP on the show, will be the showrunner in the forthcoming season, said about Derek, “Derek has not only dominated the world of dance, he’s become a beloved household name who has won America’s hearts with his talent, charisma and boundless creativity."

"I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to Extra," he added.

Extra's season 32 will premiere on Sept 8.