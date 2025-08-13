Chappell Roan credits Lady Gaga for music inspiration

Chappell Roan reveals Lady Gaga as source of inspiration

Chappell Roan just mentioned Lady Gaga as her inspiration.

After the release of her song, The Subway, she discussed how important is it for an artist to explore new genres during her appearance on Apple Music Radio hosted by Zane Lowe.

She said “that’s one of the most admirable things an artist can do,” and name dropped Lady Gaga’s fifth studio album Joanne that gave her the motivation to create her track, The Giver.

“When Gaga released Joanne and was like, ‘I actually have this entire other side of me outside pop…’ That just builds the character of your artistry,” she explained, adding, “And so, it is scary to release a country song, but this felt not scary to me.”

Additionally, she talked about her single The Subway, which recently became her second number-one in the UK and highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number three.

“I actually wrote it about LA,” Roan said of her song, further mentioning, “But, The Subway is just so much more romantic. It was actually about me hiding in Los Angeles from someone who I was deeply in love with. But we weren’t on bad terms, it was just kind of trying to avoid the coffee shops that we went to, and parties.”

“And so that’s where it came from, was, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know how to exist in this city.’ I felt pretty lonely there for many years,” the HOT TO GO! hitmaker stated.

The Subway is the third song which was released from her upcoming second album after her songs Good Luck, Babe! and the country-tinged track The Giver.