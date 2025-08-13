Denzel Washington reveals ONE life regret despite success

Denzel Washington opens up about his faith in younger age

Denzel Washington just opened up about how he wishes he was closer to his faith when he was younger.

The 70-year-old iconic actor - who was baptized and obtained a minister license last year – has a long and successful career to his name and the only advice he would give his younger version is to grow closer to God.

In a conversation with Extra, Denzel, answering about what advice he would give his childhood self, stated, “Pray more. That's it. Pray more. That's what I would tell that younger Denzel Washington. Pray more. Get on your knees more.”

The Equalizer star, who is currently promoting his new film, Highest 2 Lowest, the movie is his fifth partnership with Spike Lee, which he has always found easy.

He said: “I don't want to say, ‘Just like old times,’ but you know, you're back in the saddle.”

“He leaves me alone. I don't know what he's doing. And he put together a great team of actors… Wendell [Pierce] and Jeffrey and Michael Potts and myself, and then the young buck A$AP [Rocky], and just let it rip,” the Oscar-winning actor explained.

It is also pertinent to mention that as per the New York Post column PageSix, Archbishop Christopher Bryant revealed Denzel Washington has said: "In one week I turn 70. It took a while but I'm here. If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit."