Timothée Chalamet chases dream in 'Marty Supreme' trailer

A24 releases 'Marty Supreme' teaser trailer

Timothée Chalamet is breaking a sweat in sports drama by playing ping-pong in the trailer of Marty Supreme.



The ambitious dream, the actor's character, Marty Mauser has is to take the game to its height even if that requires explaining its appeal.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas,” the Dune star says in the teaser. “And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.”

Under Josh Safdie's direction, A24's sports movie starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the 29-year-old tries to impress the Iron Man actress' character, “I’ve never talked to an actual movie star,” he says. “You know, I’m something of a performer, too.”

Ronald Bronstein co-wrote the script with Josh, while they also served as executive producers along with the Wonka star, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

After last year's A Complete Unknown, which landed him a nomination at the Academy Awards, Marty Supreme is Timothée's first film.

Moreover, the upcoming film also sees Josh's first directorial solo movie after his 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed.

Marty Supreme will out on Dec 25.

