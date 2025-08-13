Jessica Alba talks about daughters' habit that ‘drives her nuts'

Jessica Alba discusses habit of daughters that drives her nuts’

Jessica Alba just talked about her daughters raiding her closet.

The 44-year-old actress, who is a mother to three girls, Honor, Haven and Hayes, whom she shares with her estranged husband Cash Warren - has revealed her daughters admire her fashion.

She told Extra: "Summer is our favourite time because they’re in school all year, obviously … It’s when we really get to hunker in with our kids, and I feel like they all always go through growth spurts in the summer.”

Jessica continued, “I’m like, ‘Wait, you are not this shoe size and now you’re in a completely, like, a size and a half up. Like, how is that possible? My daughters both raid my closets on the reg [ular]."

The Fantastic Four actress then joked about how her girls “drive (her) nuts” with their new-found obsession with Jessica’s wardrobe.

"I put labels on all of my clothes, so they can't even lie about it anymore... They steal my stuff all the time! It drives me nuts,” she shared.

The Sin City talent further explained, "It's just that they don't return it, and that's what gets me. I'm like, just return it. Just put it back or just put it in my hamper versus your hamper, because then I see it on their friend!..."

And then I feel bad being like, 'Take that off.' I can't tell my kid's friend to take my sweater off or my sweatshirt,” Jessica Alba concluded as she finished discussing how her clothes end up with her daughter’s friends.