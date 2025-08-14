Selena Gomez explains how picking fragrance ‘takes her energy'

Selena Gomez stresses on how important fragrance is to her

Selena Gomez just discussed how she finds finding the right fragrance “confusing.”

The Only Murders in the Building star's brand Rare Beauty just launched a Rare Eau de Parfum along with four layering balms.

Named Floral Peony Blossom, Amber Vanilla, Fresh Bergamot, and Woody Oak, they can be applied before a spray of any fragrance.

Selena talked about why she added this particular product to her brand as scent is very personal to her.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: “There are just too many options and it takes energy to pick a fragrance.”

"For a while, I didn't know what to pick because I didn't know if my boyfriend, my friend, or the people around me would like it. I liked men’s fragrances sometimes. It was very confusing,” the Who Says singer added.

Selena continued, "As I've gotten older, I love taking care of my body, and scent is a huge part of that. It can be something as simple as the fresh bergamot, a layered experience, or just Rare of the perfume.”

Naming her favourite combination of fragrance, the Calm Down hitmaker revealed, “My favourite combination is woody and the Rare scent together."

Additionally, Selena’s fragrance, Rare Eau de Parfum, has already become the first choice of Selena's fiance, Benny Blanco. “Benny smells very good. He loves the Rare perfume," she said.

The singer also opened up about how much the Eau de Parfum means to her, stating, “Some of my best memories were when I was wearing this scent from a little test tube, like when I got engaged or my 32nd birthday. It’s something that felt like a piece of me.”

"I wanted everyone to enjoy it, so I was just hoping that it would embody the place of life that I'm in. I've always wanted to show where I am through the things I do,” Selena Gomez concluded.