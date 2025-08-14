Jessica Alba pens heartfelt tribute to 'smart' daughter Haven

Jessica Alba marks 'incredible' daughter Haven's milestone day

Jessica Alba is a proud mom of daughter Haven, as she celebrates her on her milestone birthday.

On August 13, the Fantastic Four actress took to by Instagaram account to mark her 'Havie baby's 14th birthday.

In a celebratory post, the proud mom shared a montage video of Haven, capturing glimpses from her childhood to all grown up, along with a heartwarming tribute.

"My Havie baby," she began, "Wow, can you believe it? You’re 14 now! Time is flying by way too fast. It feels like just yesterday you were this tiny, vibrant firecracker, lighting up our lives with your boundless energy. You’ve always had such confidence in who you are, even as a little one. It makes me laugh thinking about the time you marched up to your older sister, reclaimed that doll you’d borrowed from her room, and then - without missing a beat - put yourself directly in timeout. I couldn’t stop laughing, watching you be your bold little self."

Calling Haven an "incredible person," she has become with "the biggest heart" who "show(s) love so freely", Alba gushed, "You feel things deeply yet carry this calm self-awareness that’s far beyond your years. You’re smart, quick-witted, and I trust you completely with your little brother. You’re like the glue between your siblings - they both see you as their bestie, and that just warms my heart."

The mom of three praised Haven's "instincts" for how much she is "naturally" confident in her own self.

"You set your own goals without needing to show off or seek anyone’s approval. Just remember, you can do anything you set your mind to. The world is your playground, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll do as you dive into this new chapter of high school," she noted.

"Keep reaching for your dreams and never stop growing. I love you more than I can say, and I’m so proud of you, baby girl. Love you to pieces!" Alba concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Alba shares daughters, Haven and Honor, as well as son Hayes, with ex-husband Cash Warren.

