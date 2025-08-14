Ellen DeGeneres embraces newer chapter of life with Portia de Rossi in UK?

Photo: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi happily welcome different lifestyle in UK?

Ellen DeGeneres has seemingly traded the spotlight for the countryside.

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, Ellen DeGeneres has truly found her happy place.

These days, the former talk show host spends her time tending to her chickens, shooing sheep out of her open-air living room, and strolling down to the local pub for lunch.

“It’s a different lifestyle for her," the source began.

The source also told, “She’s very chill and in her element.”

Ellen DeGeneres, and wife Portia de Rossi, now reside in Hiaven, a breathtaking 10,000-square-foot estate in the Cotswolds that they reportedly purchased for $26 million.

The move marked not only a personal shift, but the start of a potential professional refresh.

“I do like my chickens here, but I am a little bit bored,” DeGeneres admitted during a July 20 Q&A with broadcaster Richard Bacon, just days before signing with WME talent agency.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do yet — I’m going to pick it very carefully.”

The couple’s transatlantic relocation had been years in the making.

“They had visited before and looked at homes but weren’t sure when they would do it,” said a source.

The insider even continued, “When they found the right place, they jumped on it.”

Initially planning to split their time between England and the U.S., DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi decided to settle in the U.K. full-time after the 2024 election.

In fact, they were in the Cotswolds when Donald Trump’s presidency was announced.

“We were like, ‘We’re staying here. We’re not going back,’” DeGeneres recalled.

In conclusion, the source addressed, “It has a horse facility, and she couldn’t live without her horses.”