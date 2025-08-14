 
Selena Gomez having second doubts about Benny Blanco wedding post engagement: Source

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged rings last year in December 2024

August 14, 2025

Selena Gomez may be dreaming of a flawless wedding day with Benny Blanco. 

However, RadarOnline.com sources said that the road to the altar is getting bumpy.

“Selena wants everything to be perfect, but she keeps changing her mind about details, even things that seem trivial,” shared an insider.

According to the source, the guest list alone has the 33-year-old former Disney star turned Rare Beauty mogul in a tizzy. 

The lineup reportedly includes an array of A-list friends, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Jennifer Aniston, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, and her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep.

“Selena is inviting a lot of her famous friends, and some of them need security and special accommodations, and she’s a nervous wreck over it,” the insider added.

 “She wants to get it right and is putting pressure on herself and everyone else involved in the wedding planning,” they spy confided before moving to a new topic.

These reports align with earlier claims that Gomez and Blanco's wedding plans have not unfolded as expected, and now the couple is allegedly considering “delaying” the ceremony altogether “as it descends into chaos.”

