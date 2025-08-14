Travis Kelce's pal discusses Taylor Swift's anticipated appearance on podcast

Photo: Travis Kelce's pal Patrick Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' podcast

Travis Kelce's close pal, Patrick Mahomes is just as eager as the rest of the world to see Taylor Swift appear on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

During a media availability for the Chiefs on Wednesday,, Mahomes, 29, was asked about the exciting news that the 35-year-old superstar would be the special guest on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, which has been strategically timed just ahead of the release of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, per PEOPLE Magazine.

Swift’s appearance was first teased on Monday, when the New Heights podcast account posted, “92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest. New episode Wednesday 7PM ET.”

Mahomes revealed the news caught him off guard as well.

“It surprised me too,” he said with a grin.

“I knew before y’all did, just because they called me after the podcast.”

In addition to this, he clarified that it was actually his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is now close friends with Swift since the singer began dating Kelce in 2023, who received the call.

“They didn’t call me, they called Brittany, and I was like, in the back of the FaceTime,” he laughed.

The quarterback said he’s “super excited” for both the podcast and Swift’s new album.

“Just knowing Taylor and seeing the process from just a little bit closer of how she makes the albums, it’s going to be amazing because of how much work she puts into it,” Mahomes shared.

“And what better place to announce it than the New Heights podcast?” he addressed before conclusion.