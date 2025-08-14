Julie Chrisley reveals ‘hard time' in prison as Todd recalls refusing to work

Todd Chrisley refused prison chores while Julie worked behind bars

Todd and Julie Chrisley are opening up about their different experiences behind the bars.

In a recent chat on their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best stars dished on how they spent two years and four months of duration in prison.

While their longtime pal Kandi Burruss made a guest appearance on their podcast, he jokingly said, “I just can’t see you in jail." Todd quipped, he did adapt to prison life very well.

“I ran my block,” Tod recalled, calling his facility “a busted inner-city school camp.”

However, Julie has some totally opposite remarks about her life being imprisoned.

“I did hard time,” she admitted. “I adhered to the rules. Keep in mind, I was in a place where there was no air conditioning.”

Burruss then worriedly inquired, “Did they have you picking up trash on the side of the road?”

Todd declared that he “went there to do time, not chores,” unlike his wife.

“I did work, he didn't,” Julie responded.

"I refused,” Todd chimed in.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 28, the Chrisley Knows Best stars received a pardon from Donald Trump after serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion.