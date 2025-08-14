Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal green flags on 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift spills the beans on her relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed each other's green flags out loud in a recent interview.

The Grammy winner, 35, made her first-ever appearance on Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights on Thursday, touching upon her new album The Life Of A Showgirl.

During the interview, Taylor and Travis also countered some burning questions about their relationship, including their green flags.

"Travis has had the same friends since he's probably four years old," the pop star answered first. "He's incredibly good at maintaining friendships and he's so loyal and his friends are equally loyal and they're just the funniest, most hilarious group of people."

She also admired that the NFL pro is "not threatened by other guys."

"And then you have a lot of other, big bulky dudes that you're friends with. Green flag, not threatened by other guys."

For his part, Kelce praised Swift’s down-to-earth approach to fame, recalling her first time attending one of his games.

"You want to talk about Green Flags. The first game she went to the Bears game, she literally went through the front door of the stadium," the Kansas City Chiefs' star, 35, recalled.

"Just right in like through general admission, through with the everybody, on the bus to the game. Oh my gosh. And I was just like, "Oh, she's just in it. She's down. She's down for the ride. She's here. She's here for the fun," Travis detailed. "She's like, I'll go through the mud."