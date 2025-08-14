Taylor Swift drops MAJOR new album bombshell on 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift teases new album insights in rare appearance on 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift dropped major insights about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, during her recent appearance on the New Heights podcast.

The August hitmaker recently announced that she will be releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3.

Speaking on the August 13 episode of New Heights, co-hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with his brother, Jason, she admitted, "This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time."

Swift revealed that the 12 songs in her new LP are inspired by her experience from her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life."

She went on to say, "That effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as you said... bangers and bangers."

The 35-year-old further noted that there will be no bonus track, "there's not other ones coming."

"There's no other songs coming. It's not like The Tortured Poets Department, where I was like: ‘Here's a data dump of everything I thought or felt in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There's not a 13th, there's not a 14th, there's not other ones coming," Swift revealed.

Gushing over her 12th studio album, Swift said, “This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time. I also wanted it to be just... every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons."

Swift also mentioned a few facts that the meaning of the whole album might change if even one track gets removed, "You know? You couldn't take one out and it be the same album. You couldn't add one and it be the same album. It's just right. That focus and that kind of discipline with creating an album, and keeping the bar really high is something I've been wanting to do for a very long time," she added.