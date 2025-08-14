Sydney Sweeney ends social media hiatus amid ad backlash with surprising twist

Sydney Sweeney returns to social media for unexpected reason after American Eagle ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney has finally ended her social media hiatus after her controversial American Eagle ad.

Weeks after receiving global backlash over her role in the polarizing ad, the Euphoria star returned to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13.

But not to defend herself, instead to promote her upcoming film, Americana, which is all set to hit theaters on August 15.

In the candid post, the 27-year-old actress posted several behind-the-scenes snaps from the set.

"A few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet Penny Jo," she wrote in the caption, looking back at the filming of the movie.

The first picture in the carousel showed Sydney looking intensely out of a car from the driving seat.

Other pictures in the series included her smiling broadly, playing guitar in her bedroom, and positioning herself in front of a mirror to take a snap while wearing a wig.

One slide also featured her co-star Halsey, showing a rock-and-roll hand sign.

Last month, Sydney faced online backlash after becoming the face of American Eagle's fall collection, promoting the tagline Sydney Sweeney has great jeans' which masked the original phrase "great genes."

Her one ad clip went viral, in which Sydney is posing in front of a poster reading "Sydney Sweeney has great genes," and the word "genes" was crossed out and replaced with "jeans."

The campaign did not land as it was supposed to be, as per American Eagles' statement and consumers called it promoting white supremacy and eugenics.

However, the denim company dismissed the claims, saying, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans."

"We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone," the company remarked.

Meanwhile, Sydney has not publicly spoken about the backlash.