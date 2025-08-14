Taylor Swift shares details of how beau Travis Kelce won her over

Taylor Swift reveals how boyfriend, Travis Kelce pursued her

Taylor Swift is dishing on some rare insights into her and boyfriend Travis Kelce's early days of their relationship.

On the August 13 episode of New Heights, the podcast her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, co-hosts with his brother, Jason, the 35-year-old pop sensation discussed how Travis wooed her, joking that he used the podcast platform as a dating app.

“This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

Sharing details about how the NFL player first spoke to her, Taylor shared that his first impression was “the good kind of crazy.”

“I knew that he wasn't crazy the first couple of times that we talked,” the August singer noted.

The Lover hitmaker went on to say, "I was just like, he's truly getting to know me in a way that's very natural, very pure, very normal. Just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things."

Gushing over her beau, she added, "Travis is a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. He's like a human exclamation point.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the singer announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, with 12 tracks, releasing on October 3.