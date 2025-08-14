Jennifer Aniston reveals how she escapes from 'chaos'

Jennifer Aniston turned her multi-million dollar Los Angeles home into a calming oasis amid Hollywood chaos.

The 56-year-old Morning Show actress opened the doors to her serene home, designed to be a peaceful escape, for Vanity Fair to give an inside look at the $21 million midcentury house for the magazine’s September cover story.

When the outlet remarked how calm the house felt, Aniston said, “Good! That’s the whole point.” She added, “Out there, it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves.”

Aniston spilled that each and every detail in her home was aimed at creating a sense of peace.

“I’ve basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large,” she explained.

The “healing modalities” in her home include a coffee table with crystals like raw amethyst and a white crystal for clarity. The table is also designed to have holders for incense and shelves for books.

The Friends alum's home offers the “anxiety-suppressing effect of a spa,” with no screens or background noise as per the reporter.

In a previous chat, Aniston also discussed her love of interior design with longtime Friends costar Courteney Cox.

“We usually talk interior design,” she told People. “It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language.”