Victoria Beckham torn over Brooklyn, Nicola's relentless 'attacks'

Victoria Beckham desperate to end feud with Brooklyn, Nicola

Victoria Beckham reportedly wants an end to the Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz feud.

Amid ongoing feud within the Beckham family, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows earlier this month. While Victoria and David Beckham were notably absent from the young couple’s special occasion, insiders reveal that they were not invited.

The source reveals to Closer Magazine that the former Spice Girl was ‘completely blindsided’, adding, “She found out about the vow renewal through the press, just like everyone else, and it was like a punch to the stomach.”

“To not even get a heads up, let alone an invite, felt like a final middle finger from Brooklyn and Nicola – and it understandably brought back all the old pain from the wedding fallout and their absence at David’s 50th,” the source adds.

Additionally, the insider said that Victoria feels “more cancelled now,” adding, “it’s as if it’s all being done as a direct attack on her and David in some cruel mission to keep tearing their hearts out and causing more hurt and pain.”

While Victoria and David Beckham are known to keep their family together and celebrate everyone’s milestones, being excluded from something “so symbolic” has revealed not just how “deeply rooted” this fallout with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz has become but also that “this could now be a permanent estrangement.”

The source reveals that this is “worst nightmare” for the fashion icon.