Kelly Clarkson leaves fans disappointed with unexpected move

Kelly Clarkson cancels her upcoming appearance at Texas benefit concert

Kelly Clarkson left her fans disappointed by cancelling her upcoming appearance at the Band Together Texas concert due to "personal circumstances."

For those unversed, the 43-year-old singer was scheduled to take part in the event on August 17, 2025, to support those affected by the deadly floods in Texas.

"Unfortunately, Kelly Clarkson will be unable to appear at Band Together Texas as planned, due to personal circumstances," the show's organizers announced in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"We send our love to Kelly and her family," the statement concluded.

The shocking announcement comes days after the passing of Kelly's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

According to People magazine, Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, and Cody Johnson are among the singers who will take the stage at Moody Centre in Austin on Sunday.

As per the press release, the event will also pay homage to "first responders and flood victims, including stories of rescue and resilience shared on stage by emergency personnel."

For those unaware, Kelly's ex-husband Brandon breathed his last on August 7 at the age of 48.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," a rep for the family told the outlet at that time.