Taylor Swift finally reveals how she fell in love with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has finally revealed how she fell in love with the NFL star Travis Kelce.

During an appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday, August 13, the 35-year-old pop sensation shared the "wild" and "romantic" details of how her love story with the professional player began.

“This podcast did a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend," teased Taylor.

"He threw a tantrum. He threw a man-tantrum," the Lover hitmaker joked about Travis's failed attempts to meet her during her Kansas City stop on the Eras Tour in 2023.

“It was such a wild romantic gesture to be like, ‘I wanna date you!’ This dude didn’t get a meet-and-greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem. That’s what I thought at first," she added.

Taylor further revealed that the professional player didn't even reach out to her management to meet her.

“When this podcast came out I was like, ‘Did he ever reach out to be like in the tents or did we know he was in the building?’ He came with [Patrick Mahomes] and he thought because he knows the elevator lady that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room,' said Taylor. "That’s how it works in 1973. He was really just like I know a guy I can figure this out."

Comparing Travis' "wild romantic gesture" to an '80s John Hughes movie, the songstress said, "he was just like standing outside my window with a boom box just being like 'I wanna date you.'"

“I was like if this guy isn’t crazy, um, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” continued Taylor.

“It was wild, but it worked. I’m glad it worked I’m just circling back to ‘New Heights’ to say thank you for this,” added Taylor.

For those unversed, Taylor began dating Travis in the summer of 2023.