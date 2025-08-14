 
Taylor Swift reveals what she asked Travis Kelce on their first date

Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023

August 14, 2025

Taylor Swift opens up about her first date with beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has revealed the "insane" question she asked Travis Kelce on their first date.

The Bad Blood songstress opened up about her first date with the NFL star during her podcast debut on the New Heights.

“On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field, and saw his brother standing five feet away from him on the field," said Taylor.

“[Travis] didn’t even look at me," added the pop star, laughing. "Like, I now know what an insane question that was."

"He was like, ‘Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense, and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense.’ I thought everyone was on the field at the same time," said the 35-year-old.

In the 2022 Super Bowl matchup, Travis' Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor and Travis went public with their romance in October 2023, when they were photographed holding hands in NYC.

