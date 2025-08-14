Taylor Swift address Andy Reid's claims he set her up with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift credits Andy Reid and her 'social savant' dad for playing matchmaker

Taylor Swift has confirmed NFL coach Andy Reid’s claim that he helped spark her romance with Travis Kelce.

Swift's reaction came during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce when she was inquired about Reid’s matchmaking revelation.

“Whatever Andy Reid says, we’re going to stand by,” Swift responded with a laugh. “We’re not going to refute anything. He says it.”

Swift went on to explain her long-standing connection to Reid through her father, Scott Swift, whom she described as “the most social man who’s ever been born.”

"My dad is is the most social man who's ever been born. Shout out to Scott. I was about to say, who's not friends with Scott? He's just like, he's just a maniac. He will make a friend in an airport in 1971, have a five minute conversation, and still be talking to that dude twice a week now. And but he's like that with everyone he meets. Like, he has he's able to have very many very meaningful relationships. And it's it's a skill. It's a talent. It is a mind-boggling talent that I've only known him to have. He is a social savant, my dad."

At another point, the trio jokingly thanked both Reid and Scott Swift for helping set up Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.