Taylor Swift recalls emotional moment with Travis Kelce: 'I was heaving crying'

Taylor Swift details about receiving life-changing call

Taylor Swift has opened up about an emotional moment with Travis Kelce related to regaining the ownership of her first sixth album.

While appearing for an interview on her beau podcast New Heights, she candidly discussed how she found out that she gained the rights back for the album.

In late May, the 14-times Grammy winner recently purchased the Master recording of these albums including Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation from Shamrock Capital.

Recalling when she first heard the exciting news, the Lovers singer began, “A couple months after the Super Bowl in Kansas City, I get a call from my mom. She’s like, ‘You got your music.’”

While sharing her honest reaction after receiving the good news, the 35-year-old singer told the host, “I very dramatically hit the floor for real. Bawling my eyes out, weeping, like ‘Really!?’”

Meanwhile, the Look What You Made Me Do singer admitted that her beau was the first person with whom she shared the heart-warming news.

“I said to myself ‘Go tell Travis in a normal way,’ he was playing video games, and he put his headset down. I was like ‘I got my music back!’ And I was heaving crying. This changed my life,” the songstress concluded by recounting the emotional moment.

For those unversed, before gaining ownership, Taylor Swift had been re-recording these albums to gain control over her music, releasing them as Taylor’s Version.