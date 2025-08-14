Taylor Swift gets candid about staying off DMs and disabling comments

Taylor Swift opens up about fear of DMs

Taylor Swift is keeping her mental health away from the noise of social media.

The Grammy winner, 35, revealed on Thursday that she has been "terrified" of direct messages for years during her debut on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.

“My business is making music and taking care of my fans,” Swift shared on the podcast. “I have ways of monitoring what they want from me and how best to entertain them, which is my job. Everything else? It’s not my business.”

Swift, who announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl the same day, went on to gush about her empire.

"I have actual business that I need to run," she said, adding she feels a lot of "heat" coming from her DMs.

"Can you imagine if we just talked about what people said about our relationship?" she turned to her footballer boyfriend.

"If we talked about that, that would be all we talked about because there's so much chatter," she noted.

The couple added that they're busy having an actual relationship. "I want to hear sour sourdough bread puns," Travis added, to which the pop star replied, "Yeah, and you will, and that's a promise."

At another point during the podcast, Swift noted how the Kansas City Chiefs star finds the online discourse humorous most times.

However, Travis noted that he still needed to figure out how to handle the online chatter on their romance and takes cues from Taylor's calm and cool approach.