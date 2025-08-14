Sabrina Carpenter reacts to her feature on Taylor Swift's album

Sabrina Carpenter on Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl'

Sabrina Carpenter is freaking out following the major announcement by Taylor Swift.

The Please Please Please singer becomes the sole feature on Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Sabrina Carpenter is sole feature on Taylor Swift’s latest album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

At 12 : 12 a.m on August 12, Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl and a day later, she spilled some exciting details about her album, including the cover, release date and tracks list.

The album revealed only one artist Swift teamed up with, which was Carpenter for the track Life of a Showgirl.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Carpenter reacted to the major announcement.

Sharing Swift’s post of tracks, Carpenter wrote, “THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL OCTOBER 3rd.”

She went on to add, “i know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me.”

It is worth mentioning that Sabrina Carpenter had opened for several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts and even performed with the Blank Space hitmaker at her New Orleans stop in October 2024.

Other tracks from Taylor Swift’s upcoming TS12 album include, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood and CANCELLED!