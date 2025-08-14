 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to her feature on Taylor Swift's album

Sabrina Carpenter is sole feature on Taylor Swift’s latest album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter on Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl
Sabrina Carpenter on Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl'

Sabrina Carpenter is freaking out following the major announcement by Taylor Swift.

The Please Please Please singer becomes the sole feature on Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Sabrina Carpenter is sole feature on Taylor Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl
Sabrina Carpenter is sole feature on Taylor Swift’s latest album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

At 12 : 12 a.m on August 12, Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl and a day later, she spilled some exciting details about her album, including the cover, release date and tracks list.

The album revealed only one artist Swift teamed up with, which was Carpenter for the track Life of a Showgirl.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Carpenter reacted to the major announcement.

Sharing Swift’s post of tracks, Carpenter wrote, “THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL OCTOBER 3rd.”

She went on to add, “i know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me.”

It is worth mentioning that Sabrina Carpenter had opened for several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts and even performed with the Blank Space hitmaker at her New Orleans stop in October 2024.

Other tracks from Taylor Swift’s upcoming TS12 album include, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood and CANCELLED!

Taylor Swift gets candid about staying off DMs and disabling comments
Taylor Swift gets candid about staying off DMs and disabling comments
Victoria Beckham torn over Brooklyn, Nicola's relentless 'attacks'
Victoria Beckham torn over Brooklyn, Nicola's relentless 'attacks'
Kid Cudi goes unfiltered after fallout with ex-collaborator Kanye West
Kid Cudi goes unfiltered after fallout with ex-collaborator Kanye West
Taylor Swift shares details of how beau Travis Kelce won her over
Taylor Swift shares details of how beau Travis Kelce won her over
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his one film he can't stop watching
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals his one film he can't stop watching
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal green flags on 'New Heights' podcast
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal green flags on 'New Heights' podcast
Sydney Sweeney ends social media hiatus amid ad backlash with surprising twist
Sydney Sweeney ends social media hiatus amid ad backlash with surprising twist
Taylor Swift drops MAJOR new album bombshell on 'New Heights'
Taylor Swift drops MAJOR new album bombshell on 'New Heights'