 
Geo News

Taylor Swift reveals she's obsessed with THIS thing

Taylor Swift got candid about her favorite hobbies outside of recording album

By
Marium Haroon
|

August 14, 2025

Taylor Swift dishes on her surprising hobbies
Taylor Swift dishes on her surprising hobbies  

Taylor Swift has recently opened up about her favourite hobbies.

During a conversation with her beau podcast New Heights, the 14-times Grammy winner candidly talked about the obsession that she has with baking.

Revealing her preference in hobbies, she began, "I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s."

“I like to sew—I specialize in children's purses and baby blankets. I love to paint. I love to cook," Swift said, before adding, "I have a different baking obsession every six months."

Detailing her obsession with baking, the songstress continued, "Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken up my life."

Listing down types of bread that she learned to bake includes cinnamon raisin, blueberry, lemon and cinnamon swirl, the Blank Space singer told the host that she’s -"talking about bread about 60 percent of the time now."

Referring to her beau, Travis Kelce’s nieces, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley, she explained, “There's one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow: Funfetti sourdough. Because they love sprinkles. We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out."

For feedbacks she sent loaves to her friends, Taylor Swift concluded, "I'm always baking bread and texting my friends like, 'Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you like the other one? I did the rise a little differently.'"

Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding
Here's how Dua Lipa is planning Callum Turner wedding
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift surpassing her in 'New Heights' history
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Taylor Swift sparks frenzy with mysterious date choice for her new album release
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Robert Plant reveals back up plan inspired by Elvis Presley
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Taylor Swift reveals what Travis Kelce made 'everyone's problem'
Taylor Swift reveals what Travis Kelce made 'everyone's problem'