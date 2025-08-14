Taylor Swift reveals she's obsessed with THIS thing

Taylor Swift dishes on her surprising hobbies

Taylor Swift has recently opened up about her favourite hobbies.

During a conversation with her beau podcast New Heights, the 14-times Grammy winner candidly talked about the obsession that she has with baking.

Revealing her preference in hobbies, she began, "I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s."

“I like to sew—I specialize in children's purses and baby blankets. I love to paint. I love to cook," Swift said, before adding, "I have a different baking obsession every six months."

Detailing her obsession with baking, the songstress continued, "Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken up my life."

Listing down types of bread that she learned to bake includes cinnamon raisin, blueberry, lemon and cinnamon swirl, the Blank Space singer told the host that she’s -"talking about bread about 60 percent of the time now."

Referring to her beau, Travis Kelce’s nieces, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley, she explained, “There's one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow: Funfetti sourdough. Because they love sprinkles. We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out."

For feedbacks she sent loaves to her friends, Taylor Swift concluded, "I'm always baking bread and texting my friends like, 'Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you like the other one? I did the rise a little differently.'"